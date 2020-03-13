San Diego Mayor on COVID-19 in the city

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Mayor Faulconer is coming in-studio to discuss the latest the city & county of San Diego are doing to keep residents safe from COVID-19.

The city and county of San Diego declared public health emergencies on Thursday, banning all mass gatherings of 250 or more people and announcing five new confirmed coronavirus cases.

Those five cases include:

— A woman in her 70s who was aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship and is in home isolation;

— A man in his 50s with a travel history to Colorado;

— A man in his 40s with a possible travel history to Colorado who is under investigation;

— A woman in her 70s — also a passenger on the ship — who was quarantined in Miramar and is now in a hospital isolation;

— And a man in his 50s in a hospital in isolation, who public health officials believe may be a community transmission.

This last case is especially concerning for city and county health, as it means the respiratory illness known as COVID-19 is “very likely” spreading among the community at large.