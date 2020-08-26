San Diego Mayor stresses importance of preparedness as peak fire season begins





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer will be joined by Fire- Rescue Chief Colin Stowell and City Councilman Chris Cate to urge residents to stay on high alert during peak fire season, get prepared and keep informed with historic fires raging in northern California.

“The fire season is now year-round in California, so we’ve made significant investments in recent years to make sure San Diego is ready when the next big fire hits,” Mayor Faulconer said. “Our residents can be confident that our firefighters have state-of-the-art equipment available to save lives and protect property. We all remember the devastating fires of 2003 and 2007 and we’re asking every San Diegan to do their part by making sure they are prepared in case of an emergency.”

For more information on what can be done to stay prepared in the event of a wildfire, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department encourages all residents to look at the “Ready, Set, Go!” guide that can be found by going to www.sandiego.gov/fire.

Mayor Faulconer visited Good Morning San Diego to discuss his offices investments in new firefighting equipment so that San Diego firefighters have the gear necessary to attack a blaze from various angles.

Faulconer also discussed converting hotels into units for the homeless and latest on Uber/Lyft in California.