San Diego Mayor urges Gov. Newsom to allow region to reopen on its own

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday urging him to allow the San Diego region to reopen of its own volition.

The letter argues that the region is prepared to “thoughtfully reopen” and includes a set of reopening strategies put together by the Responsible COVID-19 Economic Reopening Advisory Group.

“San Diego County has worked very hard, particularly over the last several weeks, to develop safe plans for reopening,” Faulconer said at a news conference Monday. “This is not a plan for businesses to return to normal. It’s a plan for how businesses need to operate in the new normal, with physical distancing, sanitation, and limited occupancy.”

Cox and Faulconer contend in the letter that Newsom’s orders have been confused and misguided.

“Some of the state’s `Stage 2 Readiness Criteria’ released on May 7, such as the restriction that a county has `No COVID-19 death in the past 14 days,’ are not realistic standards that can be met any time soon in large counties across the state,” they wrote.

Mayor Faulconer joined Good Morning San Diego Wednesday discussing the letter and his plan going forward to get people in San Diego back to work.

Urging the Governor to give consistent and achievable metrics for a safe reopen. Some state requirements aren’t realistic and would keep folks unemployed for many months if left in place. This isn’t about returning to normal. It’s about letting us get started with the new normal. pic.twitter.com/XPo2nKAqH9 — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) May 11, 2020