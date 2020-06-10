San Diego mayoral candidate Barbara Bry asserts she is against defunding the police

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council voted 8-1 Monday to adopt a city budget following a marathon council meeting that included thousands of city residents lobbying against a proposed police department budget increase.

The vote came nearly 12 hours after the meeting began, following hundreds of phone calls and more than 4,000 emails from residents, many of whom called for the rejection of a $27 million increase in the budget for the San Diego Police Department.

The lone vote against adopting the budget came from Councilman Chris Ward, who said during the meeting that more funds should be allocated toward rental and small business assistance.

The majority of callers asked money to be shifted from the police department to programs for homeless outreach, mental health services, racial equity commissions, rent assistance and other programs.

Mayoral candidate and councilmember Barbara Bry joined Good Morning San Diego Tuesday to discuss the city budget and the calls to defund the San Diego Police Department.