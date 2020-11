San Diego Mayoral candidate Barbara Bry closes up shop and cancels all interviews





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After early results show Todd Gloria has a big lead in the race to become the next Mayor of San Diego, Barbara Bry has packed up her stuff and went home.

Bry cancelled all planned interviews for the rest of election day.

But, Bry’s campaign told KUSI this is not a concession.

Initial results in #SanDiego's Mayoral race have come in.

They show Todd Gloria with 57.18% & Barbara Bry with 42.82%

Not what the Bry Campaign was hoping for. She has cancelled all interviews/events for the night. When asked if this was a concession, her campaign told me no. — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) November 4, 2020