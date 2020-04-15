San Diego Mayoral candidate Barbara Bry on how AB 5 is affecting San Diegans amid the coronavirus pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrat Mayoral candidate, Barbara Bry, will face off against Democrat Assemblyman Todd Gloria in the November election, the winner will become the next Mayor of San Diego.

Bry and Gloria have some policy differences, but one major difference surrounds AB 5.

Bry wants AB 5 to be repealed, while Todd Gloria is a co-author of the bill.

Bry spoke with KUSI News via Skype to detail why she supports repealing AB 5, and how she believes we can begin to re-open San Diego’s economy.

