San Diego mayoral candidate Barbara Bry shares priorities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego candidate for mayor Barbara Bry joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her campaign to become the next Mayor of San Diego.

Council President Pro Tem, Barbara Bry, highlighted the issues she and her opponent, Todd Gloria, disagree on, even though both candidates are Democrats.

Some of Bry’s priorities include developing a comprehensive public safety strategy that makes San Diego once again a national leader in neighborhood policing.

Address homelessness with a seamless system focusing on the root causes of mental health and substance abuse.

Make City Hall accountable and transparent, eliminate the bloated middle management.