San Diego Mayoral candidate Barbara Bry supports repealing AB 5; Todd Gloria co-authored the bill

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shortly after Lyft announced they will be suspending services in California because of Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’s gig-worker law, AB 5, a California appeals court granted an emergency stay order allowing the ride sharing giants to continue operations as normal.

The order allows ride-sharing companies to continue as usual in California rather than shut down or be forced to reclassify drivers as employees instead of independent contractors.

Most companies in California must reclassify their independent contractors as employees in order to comply with AB 5, the gig-worker law written by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez and co-authored by San Diego Mayoral candidate Todd Gloria.

City Councilwoman Barbara Bry is running against Gloria to become the next Mayor of San Diego. Both candidates are Democrats, but one major difference between the two surrounds the controversial law, AB 5.

Bry supports repealing the legislation, while Assemblyman Todd Gloria was a co-author of the bill.

Bry joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her opposition to Gloria’s bill, and explain to San Diego voters why she is the better choice to become the next Mayor of San Diego.

Bry believes exempting so many industries from the legislation “isn’t the right way to approach the issue of the new economy” and calls on the legislature to repeal AB 5 and start all over again.

Bry told KUSI’s Lauren Phinney, “Todd Gloria has never signed the front of a paycheck, he’s never even held a job in the private sector.”