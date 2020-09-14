San Diego Mayoral candidate Todd Gloria votes in favor of bill to lower penalties for sex with minors





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Governor Gavin Newsom is facing extreme backlash after signing SB 145 into law.

Opponents say the legislation (SB 145) is an effort to “normalize pedophilia.”

The controversial bill now gives judges the discretion over sex-offender registration in cases involving teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17, and adults who are no more than 10 years older than the teenager.

Current California law automatically adds adults to the state’s sex offender registry if they have sexual relations with minors.

The legislation was authored by San Francisco Democrat, Scott Weiner.

Bakersfield Assemblymember, Shannon Grove, has been leading the fight against the legislation. Grove responded to the news that Governor Newsom signed the bill into law saying, “I am appalled and disappointed that the governor signed SB 145 into law. I do not think it is ever appropriate for a 24-year-old to have any sexual relations with a 14-year-old regardless of gender or sexual orientation. The Senate Republican Caucus joined 27 other Democrats in opposing this legislation which would reduce penalties for sex offenders who have committed sex acts with minor children. I agree with the San Diego Assembylwoman who said, ‘give me a situation where a 24-year-old had sex with a 14-year-old, any kind of sex, and it wasn’t predatory. Any example and I have yet to see it.’ We need to protect all children from exploitation by adults regardless of gender of sexual preference.”

San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez was one of the many Democrat legislators who voted against this bill.

The measure passed in the State Assembly by a vote of 41-18, with San Diego mayoral candidate, Assemblymember Todd Gloria casting the 41st vote. Gloria told KUSI News that he voted for it because many law enforcement agencies were in favor of the legislation. “That’s why I supported the bill, because you have law enforcement standing squarely behind it saying they thought this was in interest of public safety.”

Gloria detailed his support for the bill and explained why he thinks judges should decide if adults who have sexual relations with minors should be forced to register as sex offenders on Good Morning San Diego. His explanation is below:

Current San Diego Mayor, Kevin Faulconer, tweeted his strong opposition to the bill.

As a parent I’m appalled that last night our governor signed a law maintaining a 24-year-old can have sex with a 14-year-old and it not be considered predatory. An adult who commits ANY sex act on a minor 10 years younger must be registered a sex offender. Law must be changed. — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) September 12, 2020

The San Diego Republican Party is highlighting Gloria’s deciding vote in favor of the legislation as the 2020 election approaches.

Reminder: @ToddGloria was the deciding vote in the State Assembly on this vile legislation. Show me the parent doesn't think the 24 year old who has anal or oral sex with their 14 year old should be a registered sex offender! Most would probably demand a lot worse. #insanity https://t.co/6flm6DOOAv — Tony Krvaric – Text TRUMP to 484848 – 🇺🇸🇸🇪🇭🇷 (@TonyKrvaric) September 13, 2020