San Diego Mayor’s update on City’s response to COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – All city beaches from San Diego to Carlsbad will remain closed Tuesday as San Diego County officials urge residents to practice social distancing to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer ordered the closure of all city-owned beaches, parks and trails on Monday, and said violators could face fines and jail time.

Citing a lack of physical distance among city residents in public spaces over the weekend, Faulconer said the step was not one the city took lightly.

Mayor Faulconer joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the closures and what they mean for all San Diego residents.

“Things are changing by the day. We have to be flexible, but we have to be firm,” he said. “This weekend we closed city-owned parking lots at beaches and parks. Now I am calling on the city to close all parks, beaches, boardwalks, bays and trails until further notice.”

Faulconer said that people should still get outside for exercise, but stay in their neighborhoods and maintain physical distance of 6 feet from people who are not part of their household.

“The actions of a few can take the lives of many,” Faulconer said. “The time for education has ended. The time for enforcement is here.”