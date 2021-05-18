San Diego McDonald’s to hire new employees with second annual drive-up hiring event

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As McDonald’s prepares to welcome customers back for in-person dining, 35 San Diego franchisees are planning to hire hundreds of new employees through their second annual Drive-Up Hiring Day event on Tuesday, May 18 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

With Covid-19 safety precautions in place, the event will offer local job seekers a convenient, safe way to apply with on-the-spot interview opportunities available at 35 McDonald’s locations throughout San Diego County.

“After a trying year, we’re excited to grow our San Diego McFamily as we prepare to invite customers back into our dining rooms,” said local McDonald’s franchisee Francisco Sanchez, who owns and operates 26 locations throughout Southern California. “The service industry is ready for its comeback and McDonald’s is thrilled to offer flexible employment opportunities for its local communities.”

For a list of participating restaurants, please visit socalmcdhiring.com.