San Diego Measure C would raise coastal zone height limits

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Nov. 8 San Diegans will either approve or disprove SD Measure C which would raise the coastal zone height limit in the Midway District past thirty feet.

This lift in height limits would affect the region’s skyline and landscape, but allow for more infrastructure in the area.

Phillip Halpern and John McNab of Save Our Access joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the cons of the Measure C and how it would negatively impact San Diegans.