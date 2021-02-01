San Diego Mesa College begins Spring semester





San Diego Community College District is began their Spring semester on Monday, February 1st. All campuses are currently doing virtual learning.

Over at Mesa College, they are providing supplies and kits for over 20 academic courses and programs. Students taking science courses such as microbiology and botany will have access to microscopes and seed kits, fashion students can get sewing machines, fabric and dress forms. Music students can access electronic music studio kits and electronic keyboards, dental students can receive various dental instruments, and astronomy students will receive supplies to build their own Galilean telescopes.

In addition to supplies, the Mesa Campus is providing students free fresh produce at the Drive-Thru Mobile Market.

Our community college spring semesters are starting today. Most classes are still online but students at @mesacc are making the most of it. @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/IVdwb1vfAw — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) February 1, 2021