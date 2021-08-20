San Diego Model Railroad Museum opens new exhibit

Starting on Thursday, August 19, the San Diego Model Railroad Museum in Balboa Park will be open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. They celebrated their expanded operations with a new exhibit. The exhibit centers on the scale of model trains and has a special section dedicated to award-winning radio and TV host Shotgun Tom Kelly. Shotgun Tom’s father was an engineer on an engine that carried President Harry Truman. The exhibit also tells the story of the museum’s founding and explains the history of railroads in San Diego.