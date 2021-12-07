San Diego Model Railroad Museum will host Ales N’ Rails fundraiser this Saturday





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out at the San Diego Model Railroad Museum and talked with Katy Titus, a museum coordinator, about their upcoming fundraiser.

On Saturday, Dec. 11 at the San Diego Model Railroad Museum in Balboa Park at 6:00 p.m., the Ales N’ Rails fundraiser will be the most fun event in town!

All the museum’s layouts will be up and running, with live music playing, and ugly sweaters this event is not to be missed.

A variety of local brews like Little Miss Brewing will be providing beer for the event.

To buy your tickets visit their website: https://www.sdmrm.org/alesnrails