San Diego moms distribute healthy snacks

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week the moms behind SD PopUp Playdate helped distribute healthy snacks to families in San Diego.

They’ve teamed up with Move for Hunger and GoGo SqueeZ to hand out thousands of nutritious applesauce pouches to San Diego Food Bank, Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Club of Oceanside, Boys and Girls Club of Carlsbad, San Marcos Unified School District and Escondido School District.

So far more than 300,000 applesauce pouches have been given out nationwide and they have more to give. There are still more than a thousand boxes that will be delivered and efforts to help families nationwide receive healthy snacks is ongoing.

In addition to giving snacks to families in need, SD Popup Playdate is also providing fun and interactive virtual playdates to keep parents and kids entertained.