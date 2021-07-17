San Diego mother calls out Board of Supervisors for pandemic restrictions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parents are continuing to be frustrated over the mask mandate in schools.

One local mother took to the podium during the County board meeting this week to speak on behalf of herself and her four children.

In the meeting, mother Melissa O’Connor argued that California is no longer in a state of emergency, but small businesses are still being negatively impacted.

O’Connor has thrown her support behind “Let Them Breathe,” which is taking legal action against California’s mask requirements.