San Diego moves forward with natural gas stove ban

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When the Biden administration appeared to be considering a nationwide natural gas stove ban, Americans were outraged.

San Diego is miles ahead of the White House; the city plans to ban all natural gas appliances by introducing a retrofit mandate for home and building owners and outlawing the installation of new natural gas appliances. This process is set to be complete by the city by 2035.

Chairman of Reform California Carl DeMaio joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss how San Diegans can stop the ban before it impacts their lives.

