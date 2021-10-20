San Diego Museum Council partners with Neighborhood Head Start program

October is Head Start Awareness Month and Kids Free San Diego. The San Diego Museum Council and Neighborhood House Association’s Head Start program have partnered in an effort to increase enrollment in Head Start and offer free admission for the whole family to museums. The Head Start Program offers an array of services for the whole family that many aren’t even aware of. Through this partnership, interested families are asked to fill out a Head Start pre-application and if they qualify for the program, they will receive access to museums that grant free admission for the whole family. Neighborhood House Association’s Head Start program provides eligible families with children 0-5 in San Diego County with high-quality early childhood education and development services.