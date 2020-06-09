San Diego Museum of Art’s new online video series





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Museum of Art partnered with Art of Elan to host an online video series featuring musical performances inspired by the Museum’s permanent collection.

The first performance kicks off today, June 9, 2020 at 6 p.m. and will feature a violin performance from Art of Elan Executive and Artistic Director Kate Hatmaker.

Performances will be available for viewing every other Tuesday at 6 p.m. through August 18th.

The video concert series will be available digitally on the Museum’s YouTube channel and will feature six prestigious musicians and extraordinary works of art.

The musical series with Art of Elan is part of the Museum’s Virtual SDMA+ programming, which features unique online experiences in collaboration with local performing arts institutions.

