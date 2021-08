San Diego Music Awards celebrates 30 years with return to in-person ceremony

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Music Awards is making a grand return a year after the ceremony was forced to go virtual due to COVID-19.

Just in time for their 30th anniversary — over 100 local artists are up for awards with the ceremony returning to the ionic Humphrey’s by the Bay.

That’s where we found KUSI’s Hunter Sowards, who presented an award for one lucky winner Tuesday night.

Honored to present tonight at the 30th Annual San Diego Music Awards as they return to an in-person ceremony a year after COVID-19. Kevin Hellman has kept the focus on supporting local musicians & honoring their hard work after a tough year. ❤️ Excited to celebrate that tonight. pic.twitter.com/ouitqXME0m — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) August 25, 2021