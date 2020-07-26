San Diego NAACP President responds to deputy charges





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A former San Diego County sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a fleeing detainee outside the downtown San Diego jail recently pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge.

Aaron Russell, 23, is charged in the May 1 death of 36-year-old Nicholas Bils, who was unarmed and running away from officers when he was shot just outside the San Diego Central Jail, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

The former deputy, who had been with the department for 18 months at the time of the shooting, surrendered to authorities on Monday, according to his attorney, Richard Pinckard.

Russell, who resigned from the sheriff’s department shortly after the shooting, faces 15 years to life in state prison if convicted, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

NAACP San Diego Branch President, Francine Maxwell, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the charges and the changing climate in police brutality.

Maxwell also discussed the late civil rights icon and longtime Georgia congressman John Lewis who is being remembered in ceremonies in the rural Alabama county where his story began.