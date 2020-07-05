San Diego NAACP reacts to defund school police protests

SAN DIGO (KUSI) – Defund School Police San Diego youth recently held a protest to call for the complete defunding of the San Diego Unified School District Police in the wake of national attention on racially motivated police violence.

The Friday demonstration was at the Eugene Brucker Education Complex located on Normal Street.

NAACP San Diego Branch President Francine Maxwell joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the young protesters and their goals.

Los Angeles leaders have voted to slash the Police Department budget by $150 million. The City Council approved the change Wednesday that will reduce the number of LAPD officers to a level not seen for more than a decade and provide services and programs for communities of color.

It comes amid nationwide demands to shift money away from law enforcement agencies during America’s reckoning over police brutality and racial injustice.

Other cities around the country also have cut police budgets or are moving to do so. New York City lawmakers shifted $1 billion from policing to education and social services in the coming year.