San Diego native Joe Musgrove pitches the first no-hitter in Padres history

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Joe Musgrove, native San Diegan, threw the first Padres no-hitter last night.

Earlier, he’d said that he wanted more than anything to help his hometown team win its first championship.

Mark Sweeney, Padres Broadcaster, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss the historic event.