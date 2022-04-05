San Diego native Shaun White teams up with CAF, surprises triple amputee snowboarder





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego native and Olympic snowboarding legend, Shaun White, teamed up with the Challenged Athletes Foundation to surprise a triple amputee snowboarder.

White collaborated with CAF to organize a surprise for Zach Sherman, who lost both legs and an arm after a motorcycle accident in 2010.

Zach has been an avid snowboarder since the late 1990s and says the sport has played a key part in his life from a young age.

Challenged Athlete Zach Sherman joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his reaction to a surprise visit from the famous snowboarder.