San Diego native Xander Schauffele ready to take on Farmer’s Insurance Open in front of hometown crowd

The hometown son Xander Schauffele who ranks number 6 in the world.. is ready to take his talents to a course he’s no stranger to, Torrey Pines.

The San Diego State and Scripps Ranch alum knows all too well the challenges the notorious course may bring.

But more importantly, Shauffele recognizes how full circle these type of moments are, playing on the same course that brought him so many childhood memories.