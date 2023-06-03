San Diego native Zowen Watson committing to LSU baseball at just 13 years old

Watson becomes Tiger teammates with fellow San Diegan and starting shortstop Jordan Thompson

Committing to an esteemed SEC baseball program is already a feat in itself.. but how about committing to one of the most storied college baseball programs in the country at the age of 13?

Shortstop Zowen Watson has not even played an inning of high school baseball yet, and has already committed to the LSU Tigers. Quite the achievement for the young stunner.

The path to the SEC from San Diego not stopping there though, LSU’s current starting shortstop Jordan Thompson was once turning heads on the diamond at Helix High School.

Thompson making a name for himself for the Tigers, already having a connection with the Watson family.

All very full circle for Brian Cain, the founder of the reknown SD Show Baseball Club.. having had coached both Zowen and Jordan. Both shortstops, who are set to and already have been making a name for themselves for the purple and gold.