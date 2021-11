San Diego Naval Base Commanding Officer serves 30+ years for the United States Navy





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Veterans Day, Commanding Officer of Naval Base San Diego, Captain Ted Carlson talked to Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego.

Captain Ted Carlson, has served 10 years as an enlisted Sailor and 22 years as an officer and is passionate about serving his country and the Navy. He assumed command of Naval Base San Diego in March of this year.