San Diego Navy veteran Michael White detained in 2018 freed by Iran, returning home

A Navy veteran and Imperial Beach resident detained in Iran for nearly two years has been released, and is on his way back home to the United States.

Michael White was detained by Iranian authorities in 2018 while visiting a women he met online.

White was convicted of insulting Iran’s Supreme Leader and posting private information online. He was sentenced to a decade in prison for these convictions.

White’s release was part of an agreement, with details scheduled to be released later Thursday.

President Trump tweeted about White’s release as soon as news broke.

….I will never stop working to secure the release of all Americans held hostage overseas! Thank you Switzerland for your great assistance. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020