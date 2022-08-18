San Diego news anchor Michael Tuck dies at 76

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Iconic newscaster and former KUSI News anchor Michael Tuck has passed away at 76-years-old.

Tuck was born in Houston, Texas, and had an extensive career in broadcasting working at KFMB, KGTV, and KUSI.

For many years, Tuck was a longstanding staple on San Diego television.

KUSI News Director Steve Cohen released the following statement in remembrance of Tuck”

“Mike was the quintessential anchorman. He had a commanding presence, intellect and curiosity, gravitas, and sense of humor that ranged from wry to risque. We were so fortunate that KUSI was his last stop on a long and well traveled road.”