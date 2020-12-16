San Diego Nice Guys host 28th annual community holiday giveaway





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Nice Guys (NG) have not been put off by having their 28th Annual Community Holiday Event canceled because of Governor Newsom’s stay-at-home order and additional restrictions on gatherings.

Rather than postponing it until after the holidays, they have come up with a new plan to continue to help families in need and share they joy and blessings of the holiday season.

The Nice Guys typically send out invitations to various organizations in San Diego who recommend and provide a list of individuals, families, seniors and the military who have demonstrated a strong need for financial assistance. But this year, they anticipate helping more than 800 families.

These 40+ organizations have been invited, by appointment, to pick up gift cards, turkeys and toys and will distribute them to the individuals and families who received a Nice Guys invitation.

KUSI’s Jason Austell was live in Mission Valley with some of the Nice Guys as they prepared for their 28th annual community holiday giveaway.