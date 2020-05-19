San Diego nonprofit ‘Help Heal Veterans’ provides free therapeutic craft kits to veterans and active duty military

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For nearly 50 years, Help Heal Veterans has been supplying arts-and-crafts kits free of charge to veterans who are recovering from wounds, injuries, and long-term psychological effects of warfare. These kits, often referred to as medicine that doesn’t come in a bottle, help veterans recover by stimulating their minds and improving fine motor skills.

Today, millions of veterans are on lock-down, many suffering from TBIs, PTSD and substance abuse, and now experiencing isolation, boredom and anxiety. This makes Heal Vets craft kits more important than ever, and Heal Vets has gone into overdrive, shipping more than 90,000 craft kits to veterans since the beginning of the pandemic and creating a kit to help veterans make the masks they will need to stay healthy and safe.

Help Heal Veterans CEO Joe McClain joined KUSI News via Zoom to discuss his organizations efforts to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

McClain is a retired Navy Captain and a veteran of the U.S. Navy with nearly thirty years of service, McClain has experience leading large, complex, multi-national and diverse organizations. He is a results-oriented strategic leader with a passion for service. The son of a career U.S. Army veteran, Mr. McClain is a United States Naval Academy graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering