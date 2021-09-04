San Diego nonprofit, One Digital World, works to get families out of Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego based nonprofit is working with Afghan families trying to get more people out of Afghanistan.

Founder & Executive Director of One Digital World, Casey Myers Doane, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss more about what her organization is doing to help Afghan refugees.

Doane described that they are working with over 250 people, most of them children, all families, and most with an American affiliation.

While the airport has been sealed off, and the U.S. no longer occupies any space in Afghanistan, and many lives remain in danger.

Doane described that her organization is in need of donations and volunteers.

The nonprofit primarily focuses on preparing refugees for integration by providing computer access and online classes to refugee camps.

Right now, the organization is focusing on collecting and recording crucial data to get individuals out of Afghanistan.