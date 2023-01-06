San Diego nonprofit rescues over 100 dogs from neglect in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A report was made in late 2022 to The Animal Pad that a breeder in Baja California was keeping pups in unhealthy conditions and selling them to families in San Diego and Orange County.

When the San Diego nonprofit organization located the breeder, they ended up having t save over 100 dogs from grave conditions in Mexico.

Executive Director Lauren Botticelli of The Animal Pad joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the rescue mission.