San Diego nonprofit, The American Initiative hosts fundraiser for active duty service members

NORTH PARK (KUSI)- The nonprofit, The American Initiative was founded by Joey Edwards in 2019. The organization’s mission is to unite patriots around a truly American cause by supporting the men and women in uniform.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Joey Edwards and Vice President of American Initiative, Warren Smith about the nonprofits first fundraising event being held at the AC Lounge in North Park.

On Sunday, May 22 from 12pm-4pm, join the community in an afternoon filled raffles, food, drinks, and more! You will be able to meet the American Initiative team and learn more about the organization!

https://linktr.ee/theamericaninitiative