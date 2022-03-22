San Diego nonprofit ‘Unity for Ukraine’ in need of donations for Ukrainian civilians

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego has seen the need for critical items such as Kevlar helmets and bulletproof vests in Ukraine and have been organizing to get these items to Ukraine.

CEO of a local businessman in San Diego, Dermot O’Shea, has been helping the nonprofit, Unity For Ukraine, which collects donations and supplies to send overseas.

100% of every dollar goes directly to buying the protective equipment. All of the people behind the effort are volunteers working on their own time.

You can donate HERE.

O’Shea joined KUSU’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the humanitarian effort.