San Diego nonprofits prepare for Giving Tuesday, Nov. 19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Giving Tuesday is a day created in 2012 that encourages people to do good and donate to their favorite charitable causes. This year, Giving Tuesday is on Nov. 29.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by CEO Paul Downey of Serving Seniors to discuss how the community can pitch in to help charitable causes this Giving Tuesday.

Wounded Warrior Homes will host it’s annual day of generosity on Giving Tuesday. WWH is an org that supplies transitional housing for Veterans who suffer with PTSD and traumatic brain injury.

(Below) KUSI’s Diane Tuazon gave details on Giving Tuesday and talked with the CEO of WWH about her mission to help Veterans in San Diego.