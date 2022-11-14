San Diego now the epicenter of national fentanyl crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

Three-hundred people die every day because of opioids, half of whom overdose on Fentanyl (CDC).

Fentanyl continues to come to San Diego in the form of fake prescription pills, street marijuana and other illicit drugs like cocaine.

Crisis Coach Scott Silverman joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss Mayor Todd Gloria’s recent promise to San Diegans to combat the fentanyl crisis. He announced Thursday, Nov. 10 that he will soon be issuing an executive order to prioritize the city’s response and will raise jail time for distributors.