San Diego nurse cares for COVID-19 patients in Texas

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – COVID-19 cases in the United States are on the rise again, sparking concerns that we could be in for a new round of infections this fall and winter.

Since Saturday, more than 20 states have hit a new high in their seven day average of case counts. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are also rising in almost a dozen states.

The situation is raising alarms throughout the health care system.

In this special report, KUSI’s Sasha Foo talks to a nurse from San Diego, who is in the front lines in the battle against COVID-19.