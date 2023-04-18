San Diego nurse shortage continues to impact care delivery





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dramatic changes have swept through the healthcare system since 2020 when the World Health Organization announced the world was facing a pandemic.

The pandemic highlighted many of the gaps in healthcare including a significant nursing shortage that began back in 2012, but has been made worse by the pandemic and the looming number of nurses reaching retirement and/or being forced out of their jobs due to vaccine mandates.

On the brink of the US Public Health Emergency ending on May 11th, nursing and healthcare leaders expect to see the shortage continue to impact care delivery.

President and CEO of the Palomar Health Foundation, Kristin Gaspar, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the nursing shortage and it’s impact on our local health systems.

San Diego nurse shortage continues to impact care delivery. CEO of Palomar Health Foundation, @KristinDGaspar, says they are giving retention bonuses to keep their nurses employed.https://t.co/In7UDgk1qP — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 18, 2023