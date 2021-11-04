San Diego Oasis hosts free ‘Get connected: Technology Fair for Adults 50+’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Oasis will be sponsoring an event that seeks to better equip residents 50 years and older with cutting edge technology and improve quality of life and engagement.

Simona Valanciute, President & CEO, San Diego Oasis, along with Martin Cooper, otherwise known as the “Father of the Cell Phone,” joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the event.

“2021 Get Connected: Technology Fair for Adults 50+” is free and takes place from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and also on Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PDT.

Registration is required for the event at www.SanDiegoOasis.org

The event will feature speakers on a wide array of technology-related topics such as:

o Apple vs Android

o Streaming Services

o Use of Robotics in the Age of Social Isolation

o Scams and How to Protect Your Finances

o Online Safety

o Sorting Fact from Fiction Online

o Crypto Currency

o Current Scams and Fraud Online

o Technology and Caregiving

o Smart Homes by Cox

o Music Apps

o Online Brain Training Programs