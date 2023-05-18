San Diego officer vacancies prompt creative incentives by Chief, union

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Police Department is facing its biggest officer shortage in over 15 years.

In honor of National Police Week, local law enforcement have attempted to spread awareness about the issue. Law enforcement leaders have been forced to get creative to attract candidates, including offering childcare services and hiring bonuses. Still, San Diego’s starting wages are tens of thousands of dollars behind other major cities like Los Angeles.

To compound the issue, this year, SDPD’s budget for recruitment campaigning is $50,000 — a cut from recent years.

President Jared Wilson of the San Diego Police Officers Association joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the issue.