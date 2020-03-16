San Diego officials announce public health order, prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people

San Diego County representatives and health officials provide an update on COVID-19. Posted by KUSI News on Monday, March 16, 2020

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County has announced a sweeping public health order, prohibiting all gatherings of 50 or more people.

The County has ordered the closing of all bars and restricting of restaurants to take-out, delivery or drive-through service only.

Businesses requiring a doctor’s note for an employee to miss work must suspend those policies, all public schools must disband classes, events or other gatherings and non-essential personnel are prohibited from visiting hospitals or long-term care facilities.