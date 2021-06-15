San Diego officials react to a ‘grand reopening’ in California





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California was the first state in America to put in place a coronavirus lockdown, but it is now turning a page on the pandemic. At the stroke of midnight, California lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions and ushered what’s being called a “Grand Reopening.”

Most of California’s coronavirus restrictions disappeared on Tuesday.

There will be no more state rules on social distancing and no more limits on capacity at restaurants, bars, supermarkets, gyms, stadiums or anywhere else.

Masks have been one of the most symbolic and fraught symbols of the pandemic.

Now they will no longer be mandated by the state in many situations.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss how the reopening will impact Poway.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells also called into Good Morning San Diego to share his reaction to Tuesday’s grand reopening.

State Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee) and Congressmen Darrell Issa (CA-50) also discussed how California’s reopening will impact San Diego County.