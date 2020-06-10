San Diego Opera announces 2020-2021 Season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Opera is grateful to announce its 2020-2021 season, after the premature ending of the Company’s previous season this winter in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

San Diego Opera hopes its decision to announce its upcoming season at this time serves a beacon of hope for a future when the community can once again safely come together in a celebration of song. San Diego Opera continues to closely monitor the recommendations of public health and government officials and is prepared to make adjustments to its season in consideration of the health and well-being of our patrons, artists, and staff.

“I’m very excited by the dynamic lineup we’ve put together for next season, both in terms of repertoire and world-class artists. Most of this season was planned before COVID-19 affected all of us, and we are working diligently to find ways to bring these wonderful productions to our audiences in ways that will preserve their health and safety and the health and safety of our artists and staff while following the recommendations of public health officials,” shares San Diego Opera General Director, David Bennett. “We also are able to reschedule two of the three postponed productions from our spring 2020 next season, thereby honoring our commitments to our community and to these amazing artists.”

The season begins on October 24, 2020, with Puccini’s masterpiece La bohème presented at the San Diego Civic Theatre in a production new to San Diego audiences.