San Diego Opera announces live drive-in performance of La Boheme

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Opera Announces Live Drive-In Performances of La bohème at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Parking Lot.

La bohème features stars soprano Angel Joy Blue in her signature role as Mimì and tenor Joshua Guerrero as Rodolfo in staged production.

Socially distanced parking and protocols ensure the safety of patrons, staff, and artists.

General Director of the San Diego Opera, David Bennett, discussed the event on Good Morning San Diego.