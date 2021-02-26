San Diego Opera announces live, drive-in, spring season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Inspired by the success from our safe drive-in performances of La bohème in the Fall, which heralded the return of live, in-person, opera to San Diego County since the start of the pandemic, and provided over 300 jobs to many who had not worked since March of 2020, San Diego Opera is pleased to announce a Spring season of safe, socially-distanced, drive-in performances.

The Spring Season opens on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 7:30 PM with One Amazing Night, San Diego Opera’s annual concert of arias and duets with the San Diego Symphony. This year’s one-night-only event will feature soloists from the San Diego Opera chorus performing beloved operatic and musical favorites and is conducted by San Diego Opera’s Chorus Master and Music Administrator, Bruce Stasyna.

The next evening, on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 7:30 PM, San Diego Opera will present the first of four performances of Rossini’s classic comedy The Barber of Seville, originally announced for the 2020 season. Additional performances are April 27, 30, and May 1, 2021 all at 7:30 PM. These performances will also feature the San Diego Symphony and San Diego Opera Chorus and will be a car and family-friendly 90-minute production. Like La bohème, patrons will watch the action live on stage from their cars, while video monitors placed throughout the parking lot provide close-ups of the action on stage. These drive-in performances of The Barber of Seville are made possible in part by the generous support of Lead Production Sponsor, Darlene Marcos Shiley. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.