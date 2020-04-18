San Diego opera singer sings Sunday concerts from her balcony for the neighbors​​





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Separate But Together” was the theme for the Easter Concert Performed at 12 noon last Sunday for Victoria Robertson’s North Park neighbors. Victoria stood on her Balcony front porch (a good 20 feet from the street) and sang 20 minutes of Easter songs and Hymns to give the neighbors a treat.

Social distancing was respected and people spread out along the street and sidewalks with 8 feet between each other to hear Victoria’s voice. Backing tracks played from a speaker and Victoria sang with no amplification as her opera voice carried throughout the neighborhood.

The event was so well received that the neighbors were emotional and grateful. Because of the joy it spread, Victoria says she will continue to perform a couple opera arias every Sunday at noon during the quarantine and possibly beyond. “Live music is so important to people,” she said.

Victoria Robertson joined KUSI News via Skype to tell us more about it why she will continue to sing during this troubled time.

More from Robertson: VictoriaRobertson.com