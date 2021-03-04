San Diego Opera to hold live, drive-in Spring Season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Opera has just started selling tickets for their Spring Season after a Fall Season of successful drive-in performances of La bohème.

La bohème was seen by over 4,100 people, employed over 300 people — many of which had not worked since the pandemic began — and had zero cases of COVID-19.

Their Spring Season opens with One Amazing Night, San Diego Opera’s annual concert of arias and duets from the San Diego Symphony.

The event is a single night, happening on April 24 at 7:30 p.m.

The evening after, April 25 at 7:30 p.m., will have the San Diego Opera perform the first of four shows of Rossini’s classic comedy, The Barber of Seville.

The other nights for this event will take place on April 27, 30, and May 1, all at 7:30 p.m.

Productions are 90 minutes, safe, socially-distanced, family-friendly, and drive-in.

Video monitors inside will provide close-up shots of actions on stage.

To purchase tickets visit: www.sdopera.org/tickets​

David Bennet, General Director at San Diego Opera, graced KUSI with information on the upcoming season.