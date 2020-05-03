San Diego organization helping homeless youth during pandemic





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Doors of Change Case management has worked with 41 homeless youth over the past 30 days to get them services they need: Shelter, Permanent Housing, Psychological services, addition treatment, Domestic violence referrals, food stamps, medical insurance, provide cell phones, bus passes, gas vouchers, & travelers aid (one way bus to safe housing).

Because of this they have placed 7 youth in permanent housing, 4 youth in emergency housing and have had 169 different contacts with youth.

“It is crucial that these youth know we are their still to support them. Any youth that wants case management now, we will provide a cell phone if needed so they can talk with our Case manager. Once we built trust with them, it is crucial that they now we are still there for them during COVID 19, said Jeffrey Sitcov, President & Founder, Doors of Change.

If you want to help, please go to www.DoorsofChange.org and there are several ways you can help.